More suspects linked to Phoenix murders arrested with 31 now in custody

Thirty-six people were killed in the town, northwest of Durban in July during the wave of violence that swept through KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have handcuffed more people linked to the Phoenix killings in KwaZulu-Natal with 31 suspects now in custody.

It’s believed they were killed during racially charged vigilante attacks in the community.

More than 150 weapons from four security companies operating in the area have been sent for forensic testing to establish whether they were used in any of these crimes.

Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “The police ministry has welcomed the recent developments in the Phoenix murder cases with the arrests of 31 suspects so far in that area during the attempted insurrection last month.”

