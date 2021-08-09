Ipid appeals to Lamontville for more info after woman ‘shot during police raid’

The woman's body was found during a police operation to retrieve items that were looted during last month's anarchy in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog Ipid is urging Lamontville residents in Durban to tell them exactly what happened on the day a 33-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by police during a raid.

The woman's body was found during a police operation to retrieve items that were looted during last month's anarchy in KwaZulu-Natal.

Officers claim that some residents blocked the exit point to the township and slashed the tyres of police cars while attacking their colleagues.

Officers apparently fired warning shots and the woman's body was found just a few metres away a short while later.



On Sunday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community of Lamontville to speak to residents there about the woman's death.

His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “The police minister has made it clear that such attacks by the community won’t deter officers from enforcing the law. He said officers must remain calm at all times.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.