Get vaccinated: Plato urges residents to use Women’s Day to fight against COVID

Plato said the past 17 months have been tumultuous, as residents have experienced loss, and also joy during the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato is appealing to residents to use this Women's Day to realise fundamental change in the fight against COVID-19.

On Sunday, was the 500-day mark since the lockdown was imposed.

Plato also praised the nation's heroic women who continue to triumph despite the challenging circumstances.

The mayor paid a special tribute this Women's Day to the women who have been working on the frontline.

“We commend the courageous patience and determined woman of our city. We continue to tackle each experience because the COVID-19 pandemic has been our biggest test.”

He's made an appeal for all residents to ensure they get inoculated.

“On this Women’s Day, all residents including the beautiful women of this province, my plea is to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for the benefit of those you love, your family, your friends, your colleagues.”

