FS SAPS still searching for suspects responsible for murdering family on farm

The bodies of the father, mother and three children were found with multiple stab wounds over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police are still searching for the criminals responsible for murdering a family of five at the Toekoms farm near Harrismith.

The youngest victim was a six-year-old girl.

Police say a traditional healer made the grim discovery on Saturday when he arrived on the farm for an appointment.

Spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said the case has been assigned to the provincial organised crime unit for investigation.

“The victims were found with various stab wounds to their bodies suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp object. They are suspected to have struggled as well. A post-mortem is to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.”

