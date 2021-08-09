FS ANC: All due processes followed in renaming Brandfort to Winnie Mandela

The Arts and Culture Department approved the renaming of the small town as one of the ways to recognise Winne Madikizela-Mandela's contribution to democracy in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State on Sunday said all due processes were followed in the renaming of Brandfort to Winnie Mandela.

The ANC said I was a fitting tribute to her after the sacrifices she made for the country.

While the name change has been highly contested by some parties and organisations with the Economic Freedom Fighters saying the move was long overdue, given government’s neglect of the town and the home of the late struggle stalwart.

The party said it hopes the move was not part of the ANC’s election campaign as the people of Brandfort are still subject to poverty and limited job opportunities.

