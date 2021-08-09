EC teen arrested for allegedly murdering colleague on a farm in Hankey

The 19-year-old is accused of stabbing Cornelius Antonie to death during an argument in Kuisrivier on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have arrested a teenager accused of killing his colleague at a farm in Hankey.

The police's Majola Nkohli said officers found a knife which is believed to have been used in the attack.

“Police were summoned to a complaint of murder in one of the farms in the area. Upon arrival, police found the body of Cornelius Antonie with several stab wounds on his upper body. Police arrested Antonie’s colleague.”

