EC SAPS reiterates call on women to report their cases of gender-based violence

This follows several reported incidents in the province in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Eastern Cape have reiterated calls for women to take a stand against abusers and report cases of gender-based violence.

This follows several reported incidents in the province in recent weeks.

On Saturday, a man was stabbed to death after a physical altercation with his pregnant fiancé.

It's understood the man fought with the woman over food.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said: “The fiancé that was about four months pregnant was taken to hospital for medical attention. She was not arrested, and police are investigating a murder a case. Fighting gender-based violence must always remain a priority and appeal to communities to act, not look away and not protect abusers and instead to report them when there are any loss of life.”

In another incident in Lusikisiki, a man is expected to appear in court this week after he stabbed his girlfriend to death also following a quarrel on Saturday.

Angry community members took matters into their own hands by severely assaulting the suspect before he was arrested.

The suspect is in hospital under police guard.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.