EC Cogta dissolves OR Tambo District Municipality

CAPE TOWN - The Cooperative Governance Department (Cogta) in the Eastern Cape has, through the provincial executive council, dissolved the OR Tambo District Municipality.

The department said the decision was taken after the municipality failed to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

The district has been rocked by allegations of corruption that led to the collapse of service delivery programmes last year, after members of the OR Tambo Business Forum accused officials of gross negligence and acting with a culture of impunity.

The department’s spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said: “Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha will send a technical team, which will see much needed stability in the municipality.”

