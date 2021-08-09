Duduzane Zuma: I don’t think my father will get fair hearing in court tomorrow

The case was due to be heard virtually, but Zuma's legal team argued that would violate his rights to a fair trial.

JOHANNESBURG - As former President Jacob Zuma is due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in person on Tuesday, his son Duduzane is once again suggesting that his father won't get a fair hearing.

The case was due to be heard virtually, but Zuma's legal team argued that would violate his rights to a fair trial.

The convicted criminal's son made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with the SABC on Sunday.

Jacob Zuma has been in and out court for more than a decade.

On Tuesday, his lawyers are expected argue for his special plea application.

But his son Duduzane has lost all hope and faith in the judiciary: “I always prepare myself for the worst. I don’t have my hopes high when it comes to legal matters. The decisions will be made by the people who make those decisions.”

Zuma is currently serving a 15-month jail term, at the Escort Correctional Services centre in KwaZulu-Natal, for contempt of court for failing to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry.

He was also admitted to hospital last week for a medical check-up.

Meanwhile, the former president's son revealed he has begun the processes in KZN to contest in the ANC leadership at the next national conference.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.