DA wants proof Deputy President David Mabuza paid for his stay in Russia

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance on Monday said Deputy President David Mabuza had to prove he paid for his own trip to Russia and provide evidence.

The party's Solly Malatsi said the DA would submit a Promotion of Access to Information Act application to the presidency to request a full breakdown of costs for Mabuza's recent and previous trips to Russia for medical treatment.

Malatsi said now that Mabuza was back and in good health, he and his office should be transparent and prove earlier assertions by his office that he had paid for the recent trip himself.

The DA also asked that his medical condition be disclosed to determine whether he was fit for office.