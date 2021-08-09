Bemawu wants govt to explain why SANDF allegedly allowed inside SABC HQs

The union’s president Hannes du Buisson said the presence of soldiers could create an atmosphere of fear and raises concerns of possible interference with the public broadcaster’s news operations.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications union Bemawu wants government to explain why members of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) were allegedly allowed inside the SABC’s headquarters in Auckland Park.

However, the SABC confirmed over the weekend that soldiers have been stationed at its offices in Johannesburg and Durban in the wake of last month’s anarchy.

During the violence, several media outlets and journalists came under attack while covering the wide-spread looting and destruction.

The SABC has dismissed what it calls misleading allegations -about the presence of the defence force.

Group executive of corporate affairs and marketing Gugu Ntuli said: “So, while the SABC has no evidence that the SANDF was in fact in their newsroom, the public broadcaster would like to make it clear that any presence of the SANDF in the newsroom would be unacceptable and not in line with the SABC’s public policy as its editorial policy.”

