2 fake traditional healers arrested for fraud to return to court for sentencing

The couple, Abdul Shakul and Sarah Kazibe were convicted in the East London Regional Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A pair of bogus traditional healers who defrauded a woman of her pension fund are due back in the dock for sentencing this week.



Their crime dates back to November 2014.

It's understood the duo manipulated a victim into resigning from her workplace, claiming they'd be able to multiply her pension pay out of R328,000 to R10 million.

Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said: “The accused have been in custody throughout the trial and the matter was remanded to 13 August 2021 for sentencing.”

