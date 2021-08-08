SA's COVID infections decline while vaccines arrive from US

Weekend vaccinations helped Gauteng’s vaccine rollout gather momentum with over 10,000 jabs administered in the past 24 hours.

The number of South Africa’s COVID-19 cases on Sunday revealed a slight drop from the last 24-hour period at 12,371 new infections, bringing the number of cases since the start of the outbreak to 2,523,488.

271 people have died in the same period bringing the national death toll to 74 623.

The recovery rate remained steady at 90.8% meaning 2 290 321 people had so far recovered.

Weekend vaccinations helped Gauteng’s vaccine rollout gather momentum with over 10,000 jabs administered in the past 24 hours.

The province led the country’s mass vaccination drive with over 2.1 million residents having received either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine.

The Health Department increased the number of public vaccination sites over the weekend from 16 to 26.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba reiterated that all sites across the province accepted walk-ins, whether people were registered on the electronic vaccination data system or not.

JOURNALISTS GEARED FOR JABS

Journalists in the Western Cape will be able to receive their COVID-19 jabs from Monday.

Authorities were optimistic that they would meet vaccine demands next week despite the constrained supply.

However, the Western Cape was thick within the start of its peak of the third wave of the pandemic - clocking the highest active cases in the country at present - and leading with new daily infections.

More than 1.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had so far been administered to residents in the province.

VACCINES ARRIVE FROM US

The first half of more than 5.6 million Pfizer doses have arrived in South Africa from the United States on Sunday.

The Health Department said the 2.8 million doses would make their way to vaccination sites across the country next week.

The second batch was expected to arrive by Tuesday.

The vaccines follow US President Joe Biden promise that the US would donate vaccines to the world's poorest nations.

A donation of 5,66 million vaccines - which was promised to South Africa - was the largest donation to a single country and was made possible by the COVAX facility that ensures low to middle-income countries would not left behind in efforts to vaccinate the globe.