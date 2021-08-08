Lobby group strikes out at convicted child rapist Ninow’s appeal

Nicholas Ninow was sentenced to life in prison after he raped a 7-year-old child in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria.

Lobby group, Not In My Name, on Saturday described the latest move by convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow to appeal his sentence as nonsensical.

In 2019, Ninow was sentenced to life in prison after he raped a 7-year-old child in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria the year before. At the time he claimed that he was on drugs.

The defence team had successfully petitioned to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein to hear Nimow‘s case.

But Not In My Name demanded no mercy for the convicted paedophile.

Group spokesperson Themba Masango explained, “we want to reject his appeal outrightly with the greatest concern.”

The group vowed to oppose and reject the appeal at all costs.