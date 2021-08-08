Foundation welcomes test for constitutionality of Jacob Zuma's conviction

The ConCourt has requested submissions on addressing international law and constitutional implications for Zuma's conviction.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Sunday welcomed a Constitutional Court request for the legal team of the former president and other parties to submit documents on addressing international law and constitutional implications for his jailing.

This followed a directive to Zuma’s legal team, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services and other parties to each submit a 20-page document on whether it was obliged to consider a United Nations covenant on civil and political rights.

Zuma has been serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of court following his defiance of an order to appear before the State Capture Commission.

He said his rights were violated because he was convicted and sentenced without trial for refusing to appear before the commission.

The apex court gave parties involved until 13 August to submit the documents.

WORSENING HEALTH

Zuma‘s son, Duduzane, said on Sunday that his father’s health had worsened since being imprisoned.

He was recently admitted to a military hospital for an unspecified sickness outside the Estcourt correctional facility last week.

Zuma was expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday for special a plea application on his Arms Deal corruption trial but this was cast into doubt after his admission to hospital.

RAMAPHOSA TO GIVE EVIDENCE

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear at the commission for two straight days this week.

He first appeared before the commission in April, where he said members of the ANC had engaged in acts of State Capture and corruption for several years.

At his next appearance he was expected to give evidence and be questioned on matters falling within the terms of reference of the commission, including ANC matters and evidence related to his terms as president and deputy president.