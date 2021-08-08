History repeated as Steyn gets Boks over the line for series win over the Lions

In the dying moments of the game, Morne Steyn kicked the winning points for a historic series win.

Who would’ve thought that 12 years later, Morne Steyn would be the one to once again kick the winning penalty to ensure a series victory for South Africa over the British and Irish Lions? No one. But believe it, it’s true! Steyn came on as the replacement for Handre Pollard in the second half in the third and final game of the historic series, he slotted a penalty in the 79th minute for a 19-16 win at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

It was another proper test match from both sides, straight from kick off tensions were high and you could hear a pin drop in the first couple of minutes of the game. The Lions were the better side in the first half, barely, but they had opportunities they could’ve taken to put the game away. One try coming from the visitors in the game, hooker Ken Owens managing to cross the line from the back of the maul.

At halftime, the Lions led 10-6 and a big second half was to follow.

Although Pollard was good most of the night, he missed two kicks which kept the scoreboard pressure on the Springboks. The pressure wasn’t on the home side for too long after that though, winger Cheslin Kolbe danced past two defenders to get a much needed try for South Africa – Pollard made no mistakes with that kick. South Africa took a 13-10 lead with 20 minutes to go.

Two more penalties went the way of the visitors with Finn Russell kicking them over and then in the dying moments of the game, in a moment we saw in the 2009 Lions Tour - Steyn kicked the winning points for a historic series win.

The ‘Man of the Match’ award went to the try-scorer, Kolbe.