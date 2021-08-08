EFF welcomes renaming Brandfort to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Madikizela-Mandela was banished to Brandfort in 1977 by the apartheid regime.

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF in the Free State has welcomed the renaming of Brandfort to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The party said the move is long overdue –given the government’s neglecting of the town and the home of the late struggle stalwart.

The name change was gazetted on Friday and approved by the Department of Arts and Culture as one of the ways to recognize Winne Madikizela-Mandela's contribution to democracy in South Africa.

The EFF has however cautioned the ANC not to use the renaming process for electioneering ahead of the local government elections.

Chairperson Mandisa Makesini said the lives of the people of Brandfort should be improved to live up to the name and legacy of the struggle icon.

"If really the ANC recognises the name and understands the calibre of the name that they are naming Brandfort with they would need to change the people of Brandfort for the better. They must really bring service delivery in Brandfort because they are really suffering, and they make sure that they fight the corruption in that municipality".

The DA has vowed to challenge the name change.

It's described the process as flawed.

The Congress of the People of South Africa said changing the town’s name will deprive the next generations of the true history of the struggle and Madikizela-Mandela's story.

