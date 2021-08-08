EC police urge women to report GBV

The call comes ahead of National Women's Day on Monday and amid several gender-based violence-related incidents in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Eastern Cape are urging women to report gender-based violence and not turn a blind eye to abuse.

The call comes ahead of National Women's Day on Monday and amid several gender-based violence-related incidents in recent weeks.

On Saturday night a man was stabbed to death in the Timothy Valley area after a physical altercation with his pregnant fiancé.

"Loyiso Kulela(38) was arguing with his fiancé(25) about food. The argument intensified into a physical one where Kulela sustained a fatal stab wound on his left shoulder and subsequently bled to death", said the Police's Priscilla Naidu.

The woman who is 4-months pregnant was transported to the hospital and is yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, in Lusikisik, a nearby town, a man was arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend.

It's believed the couple fought throughout the night, and the victim was found stabbed to death on Saturday.

Community members then assaulted the suspect and he's in hospital under police guard.

Naidu urges residents to speak up against gender-based violence.

"As the country marks Women's Month celebrations, the prevalence of gender-based violence in our communities are growing. The South African Police Services are urging women to seek help before it's too late."

