Durban drug bust | Hawks on hunt for international fugitive

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks are searching for an international fugitive allegedly involved in a multi-million rand drug bust at the Durban harbour.

In its latest operation lead by the Narcotic Enforcement Bureau – the unit successfully intercepted a consignment of cocaine worth R500 million in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The massive amount of cocaine was found in a shipping container carrying truck parts destined for Scania South Africa, an international truck sales company.

Since march this year, more than four tons of cocaine have been seized in South Africa.

Half a billion rand worth of drugs hidden in a container storing truck parts have been seized at the Durban harbour.

Hawks’ spokesperson Katlego Mogale said more than 900 bricks of cocaine, weighing 1000 kilograms were seized late last month.

" The subsequent search was conducted and upon searching the container several canvas bags wrapped in plastic were placed at the entrance of the container, upon further investigation it was established that the container was packed with cocaine bricks contained in those black plastic bags".

Mogale said the latest drug haul is believed to be linked to previous seizures where narcotics worth millions of rands were found – in Gauteng and Durban.

"Several other seizures have been conducted during the past few weeks and at this stage, we are looking at linking the suspects to the consignment".

While no arrests have been made Mogale said the origin of these consignments is at the port of Santos in Brazil.

Its believed most of the drugs were destined for other countries while at least 20% would have remained behind as payment to the traffickers and for consumption in the domestic market.

