Go

SA records 13,652 new COVID cases and 479 more deaths

The country has recorded over 13,652 daily cases, ballooning the total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 2 511 178.

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have been urged to not be complacent in regard to COVID-19 safety protocols this long weekend as cases continue to escalate in some provinces.

The country has recorded over 13,652 daily cases, ballooning the total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 2 511 178.

There were also 479 more deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 74,352 deaths.

While cases are on the decline in Gauteng, the two coastal provinces are showing a worrying upward trend.

The Western Cape continues to lead the infections with over 4,100 new cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 2,600 new infections.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA