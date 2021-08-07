SA records 13,652 new COVID cases and 479 more deaths
The country has recorded over 13,652 daily cases, ballooning the total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 2 511 178.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have been urged to not be complacent in regard to COVID-19 safety protocols this long weekend as cases continue to escalate in some provinces.
There were also 479 more deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 74,352 deaths.
While cases are on the decline in Gauteng, the two coastal provinces are showing a worrying upward trend.
The Western Cape continues to lead the infections with over 4,100 new cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 2,600 new infections.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 511 178 with 13 652 new cases reported. Today 479 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 74 352 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 280 490Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 6, 2021
with a recovery rate of 90,8% pic.twitter.com/dx0eaCdOUx
