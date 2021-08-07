Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle leaves 3 vacancies in National Assembly

Thandi Modise joins former social development and health committee chairs Mondli Gungubele and Sibongiseni Dhlomo, who have both been appointed deputy ministers.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle has left a number of vacancies in the National Assembly, including that of Speaker.

Former Speaker Thandi Modise has been appointed Defence Minister replacing Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Modise will not be the only one to relinquish her parliamentary role.

She joins former social development and health committee chairs Mondli Gungubele and Sibongiseni Dhlomo, who have both been appointed deputy ministers.

Modise’s appointment to Defence Minister has been widely welcomed but IFP chief whip Narend Singh said she would be missed in Parliament.

“We just hope that whoever is put up for nomination as Speaker, will also enjoy the same kind of support because if the Speaker doesn’t have the support of all political parties, then Parliament will fail.”

Modise becomes the first speaker to leave midway through her term.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said a date for election of the new Speaker would be determined through consultations within Parliament and with the Office of the Chief Justice of the Republic.

