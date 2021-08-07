PowerBall Results: Friday, 6 August 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 6 August 2021:
PowerBall: 07, 13, 18, 20, 25 PB: 06
PowerBall Plus: 05, 08, 21, 27, 30 PB: 10
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 06/08/21#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 6, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/nay6ao0owB
