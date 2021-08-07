Go

PowerBall Results: Friday, 6 August 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you won.

Powerball. Picture Ithuba Lottery on YouTube.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 6 August 2021:

PowerBall: 07, 13, 18, 20, 25 PB: 06

PowerBall Plus: 05, 08, 21, 27, 30 PB: 10

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

