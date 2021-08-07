Mohale maintains Somizi abused him & confirms they’re getting divorced

In a statement on Saturday, Mohale Motaung said: 'I wish to make it clear that it has never been my intention to have the private details of my marriage exposed in the public nor will it ever be my intention to cause disrepute to his image.'

JOHANNESBURG – Mohale Motaung has released a statement as the row between him and his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo continues to play out in public.

Earlier this week, Sunday World released reported on and later released audio clips of Motaung revealing details of abuse, jealousy and sex life of his marriage to Mhlongo.

In the recordings, which are said to have been for a new edition of one of the reality shows, Motaung alleged that Mhlongo broke his ribs, almost knocked out his teeth and once threatened to stab both of them. He also said Mhlongo often asked if he could bring home sex partners for threesomes.

In a statement on Saturday, Motaung said: “I wish to make it clear that it has never been my intention to have the private details of my marriage exposed in the public nor will it ever be my intention to cause disrepute to his image.”

It’s understood Motaung was speaking to Legend Manqele, owner of the production house behind the pair's reality shows, in the clips.

"I trusted the person with whom I was engaging and did not divulge such details for any material gain. In these conversations, I was laying case to reason why I would not want the details of our divorce to be used in the upcoming season of the reality show as this would not reflect the complete truth and furthermore, did not want the details thereof to be used for financial gain,” his statement added.

He again said he experienced abuse at the hands of Mhlongo “both physical and physiological”.

On Friday, Mhlongo released a statement denying he abused Motaung but admitted to one alleged altercation during which both hurt each other.

He added that he would be dealing with the allegations legally while the couple finalises their divorce.

In the meantime, Mhlongo has taken time off from his Metro FM show and his role as a judge on Idols Season 17 to deal with the divorce.

He will, however, continue to appear in pre-recorded episodes of the talent search show until the end of August.

