Mbalula welcomes move to allow CATA, Codeta to operate from Bellville rank

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Saturday welcomed Western Cape government's move to allow taxi associations CATA and Codeta to operate normally at the Bellville public transport interchange.

MEC for Transport Daylin Mitchell announced on Friday that he amended regulations to allow the two taxi groups to load commuters at the rank again.

Mitchell closed Route B97 between Mbekweni and Bellville following ongoing violence a week ago.

A peace agreement was also signed earlier this week.

“Following the signing of an agreement by affected parties on Monday and a week of relative calm and peaceful operations, it was agreed that all CATA and Codeta affiliated association would return to service and that operators would conduct their service with due regard of the law.”

The minister said the development demonstrated the seriousness with which the parties regarded the agreement signed earlier in the week.

Mbalula's spokesperson Lawrence Venkile said: “We’re equally pleased that the taxi industry has paid heed to the call not to place the lives of commuters and the public in harm’s way, and to allow due process to take its course in resolving conflicts.”

