Manenberg police, residents continue search for cat killer

The felines apparently disappear overnight and their remains are then found dumped in the early hours of the morning.

CAPE TOWN - Over the past 23 days at least 34 cats have been found mutilated and dumped outside people's homes, schools, churches and on fields in Manenberg.

Residents and police have no idea who is responsible.

The Animal Welfare Society's Allan Perrins has told Eyewitness News this was the most traumatic case and the biggest single killing spree he'd ever dealt with in his 25 years in animal welfare.

He said the organisation is now offering an R5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of a so-called serial cat killer in Manenberg.

"Duinefontein road is fast becoming a pet cemetery littered with the mutilated bodies of dead cats and we have intensified our investigation into the brutal slaughter of these defenceless animals many of which were well cared for pets. This maniacal killing frenzy has to stop".

