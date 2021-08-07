Judgment in Limpopo pit toilet case reserved

Section 27 returned to the court on Friday to try and compel the Department of Education to address the sanitation crisis at schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Limpopo has reserved judgment in the pit toilet case.

Section 27 returned to the court on Friday to try and compel the Department of Basic Education to address the sanitation crisis at schools.

READ: DBE DG vows to eradicate pit toilets at schools by 2022/2023 financial year

In 2018, the court ordered government to eradicate the pits in Limpopo following the death of Michael Komape in 2014 and other pupils.

Section 27's Bimoitumelo Masipa said it was unacceptable that government was taking so long to address the problem.

“In our view, this is unreasonable and unconstitutional. The persistence of pit toilets in schools continues to endanger the lives of learners.”

