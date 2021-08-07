Jackie Shandu vows to continue fighting for ‘economic justice’

Jackie Shandu, whose real name is Madoda Hadebe, made his second court appearance on Friday since being charged and was granted bail of R2,000.

DURBAN - A Durban man facing incitement charges said he would continue with his political activism after being granted R2,000 bail by the Durban Magistrates Court.

Jackie Shandu, whose real name is Madoda Hadebe, made his second court appearance on Friday since being charged on Monday.

He was granted bail after the State, which earlier opposed his release from custody, changed its mind.

The State told the court that it was opposed to bail as it had not yet verified an address given by the 37-year-old’s legal team.

However, the State prosecutor reviewed their opposition of bail after she was informed that police were aware of the address as they had approached it on Sunday looking for Shandu.

Shandu spoke to Eyewitness News shortly after Friday’s court proceedings.

“I’m relieved, I’m elated as this enables me to carry on very critical work, which is the pursuit of economic justice for the African majority, particularly within the municipality of eThekwini. We will be releasing a press statement this coming Tuesday in terms of our programme of action. We’ve just been emboldened; we’ve been recharged now.”

He is expected back in court on 23 September.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.