Hawks arrest alleged copper cable thieves in Kimberley

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested five suspects in Kimberley for alleged copper cable theft and damage to infrastructure worth an estimated R3.6 million.

The men aged between 29 and 43 were apprehended early on Friday morning.

"During April 2021 copper minerals were essential infrastructure that supplies mines with water was extremely damaged and copper cables were stolen. The team recovered 52kg of copper cables," said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

The suspects have been detained at Kimberley SAPS.

They are due to appear in the local magistrates' court on Tuesday.

