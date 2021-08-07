Government urges those eligible for COVID vaccine to get the jab

Health Minister Doctor Joe Phaahla said there are enough vaccine stocks available, with another 21 million doses expected to arrive later this year.

CAPE TOWN - Government is once again urging people who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to queue for the jab.

Health Minister Doctor Joe Phaahla and a panel of experts on Friday gave an update on the coronavirus vaccine rollout and their management of the pandemic.

"I want to again call upon all our 60 plus citizens to come forward to get vaccinated, 50 plus also to come forward. As you know over this month we are now also registering and vaccinating the 35 plus, we also call this cohort to come forward".

Phaahla urged South Africans to keep practising measures aimed at limiting the further spread of the virus.

"Social distancing, washing hands and sanitising, wearing our masks when we are in public, making sure that we keep away from crowded places".

Provisional data of the Sisonke J&J vaccination programme for healthcare workers has shown the jab is effective against the Delta variant.

The study was rolled out in February this year.

Professor Glenda Gray, one of the programme's lead investigators, gave an update on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine's efficacy seen in the vaccinated healthcare workers.

"It's about 67% protection when Beta dominates and about 71% protection when Delta dominates and this is a very important message that the protection is good and probably better against the Delta variant as comp[ared to the Beta variant.

