Gauteng increases number of COVID vaccination sites to 26 on weekends

Gauteng public vaccination sites are now able to accept walk-ins whether people are registered or not.

Gauteng MEC for Health Nomathemba Mokgethi conducted an oversight visit at West Rand vaccination sites, which opened on weekends for the first time on 07 August 2021. Picture: @GautengHealth/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng province has opened more public vaccination sites this weekend.

The number of sites has now increase from 16 to 26; these are sites that are open on the weekend for the first time.

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi is conducting oversight visits at West Rand vaccination on Saturday.

Her spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said: “Gauteng’s vaccination rollout programme is indeed gaining momentum, and this is reflected by the one million record jabs administered during the month of July. With the total number of vaccinations now standing at over two million.”

