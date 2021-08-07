Gauteng COVID-19 cases continue to decline

The bulk of the new infections were recorded in Johannesburg, EKurhuleni and Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng continues to see a decline in COVID- 19 cases.

There were 2500 new infections reported in the province over the past 24 hours.

The economic hub, which was at one stage the epicentre of the COVID- 19 third wave in South Africa, has reached and passed its peak.

16,556 new infections were recorded in Gauteng over the past seven days.

The province has also seen a decline in the number of hospital admissions over the past month.

There are currently more than 6 000 COVID-19 patients in hospital.

The province lead the way in the country's mass vaccination drive with 2.1 million jabs administered to date.

The Health Department has meanwhile opened more vaccine sites this weekend - with the latest expansion in West Rand.

"The West Rand the health district, is the last of the five health districts in Gauteng vaccine sites to open over the weekend thus increasing the Province vaccination sites which will be operational over the weekend from 16 to 26. This provides an opportunity for those who work during the weekdays to be able to also get their jabs our sites will accept walk-ins whether people are registered on the EVDs or not", said the Department's Motalatale Motdiba.

Sadly, over 17,500 people have died in the province due to coronavirus complications.

