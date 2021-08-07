DA in FS objects to renaming Brandfort to Winnie Mandela

The name change has officially been approved by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, but the DA in the Free State has slammed the move.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State on Saturday objected to renaming the town of Brandfort after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The name change was gazetted as Winnie Mandela on Friday.

The Department of Arts and Culture said this is one of the ways it was recognising struggle icon’s contribution ahead of Women’s Day.

The party has however described the process as flawed.

The DA's Marietta Visser said: “Government needs to realise that communities have the right to decide on matters in their own time.”

Brandfort is where the late struggle icon was banished by the apartheid government in 1977.

Madikizela-Mandela died in 2018 and shortly after, talks began to rename the town to honour her legacy.



The party is now assisting the community to lodge an objection to Sections 10(3) and 10(4) of the Geographical Names Council Act as it claims it was not made aware of any public participation process.

