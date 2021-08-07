Go

ConCourt asks Zuma,others to submit arguments over his detention

Among the parties the court has asked to respond is acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the judicial inquiry into state capture where Zuma's refusal to testify eventually led to his imprisonment last month.

FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma removes his eyeglasses as he addresses the media at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal on 4 July 2021. Picture: Emmanuel Croset/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has asked the legal teams of former president Jacob Zuma and other parties to submit documents addressing the international law and constitutional implications of his detention.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has published a two-page document on Twitter issued by the apex court on Friday.

"We are indeed happy that the Constitutional Court has issued the directive requiring all parties concerned in the recession application to submit 20 pages to talk to the issue of the continued detention of President Zuma. For us what this means is that the Constitutional Court is engaged in a process of reflection of the legal argument that the lawyers have put on the table" said The Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

The Foundation maintains the jailing of the former president is illegal - claiming that he did not receive a fair trial and his health and wellbeing was not considered when he was sentenced to 15 months behind bars at the Estcourt correctional services facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

