ConCourt asks Zuma,others to submit arguments over his detention

Among the parties the court has asked to respond is acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the judicial inquiry into state capture where Zuma's refusal to testify eventually led to his imprisonment last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has asked the legal teams of former president Jacob Zuma and other parties to submit documents addressing the international law and constitutional implications of his detention.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has published a two-page document on Twitter issued by the apex court on Friday.

BREAKING NEWS OF INTERNATIONAL IMPORTANCE:

The Constitutional Court has issued directives to legal teams of Former Pres JG Zuma and the other parties to each submit a 20 page document addressing the International Law & constitutional implications of his ongoing detention. pic.twitter.com/b1bUPvmrL2 JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 7, 2021

"We are indeed happy that the Constitutional Court has issued the directive requiring all parties concerned in the recession application to submit 20 pages to talk to the issue of the continued detention of President Zuma. For us what this means is that the Constitutional Court is engaged in a process of reflection of the legal argument that the lawyers have put on the table" said The Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

The Foundation maintains the jailing of the former president is illegal - claiming that he did not receive a fair trial and his health and wellbeing was not considered when he was sentenced to 15 months behind bars at the Estcourt correctional services facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

