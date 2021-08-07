City Power to impose steep fines on customers over illegal connections

The power utility said meter tampering, illegal connections, theft of electricity and vandalism cost the company at least R2 billion every year.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power on Saturday said it planned to impose steep fines on those who connected to the Joburg power grid illegally.

The power utility said meter tampering, illegal connections, theft of electricity and vandalism cost the company at least R2 billion every year.

It has also recorded 16 fatalities and several injuries this year from illegal activities on its network.

The entity said it was working with law enforcement agencies to clamp down on electricity theft.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the culprits would have to pay a reconnection penalty of between R10,000 and R50,000 when they apply for a reconnection, depending on the seriousness of the offence.

“What we want to do is to impose steep fines and ensure we secure prosecutions on those who connect to our power grid illegally. Between January and June, we have executed close to 18,000 electricity cut offs at properties of non-paying customers, which includes businesses and customers in the suburbs.”

