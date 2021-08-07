Cabinet reshuffle: Economist criticises Sisulu’s move to tourism portfolio

Centre for Development and Enterprise’s Ann Bernstein criticised the decision to move veteran Minister Lindiwe Sisulu from human settlements, water and sanitation to tourism.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists say this week’s Cabinet reshuffle was not good for driving economic reform.

Centre for Development and Enterprise’s executive director Ann Bernstein is among economists who have questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s choice of ministers in the economic cluster, with the exception of new Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana who has broadly gotten the nod from the sector.

On Friday, she criticised the decision to move veteran Minister Lindiwe Sisulu from human settlements, water and sanitation to tourism.

“As soon as COVID starts to lift in anyway and the country gets vaccinated, tourism has to be one of the key drivers of economic growth in South Africa and job creation. And yet the minister who’s been put in charge, has failed to perform in all her other portfolios and we have to ask why she is in charge of such an important portfolio for job creation.”

Ramaphosa also appointed Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams as Minister of Small Business Development from the communications and digital technologies portfolio where she bungled up the broadband spectrum project.

Bernstein on Friday said this was not the only challenge with the reshuffle.

“I’m very concerned that he did not deal with the police portfolio, both the police commissioner and the minister had questions asked about them and their performance has not been impressive. This has consequences for economic growth, we had trucks being burnt on highways, before the terrible events of July.”

