Brandfort renamed after struggle icon Winnie Mandela

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa on Friday gazetted the name change of the town of Brandfort to Winnie Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG - A small town in the Free State that became a prison for a struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will now bear her name.

“Brandfort is a small town in the central Free State Province, where late struggle icon, Winnie Madikizela Mandela was banished by the then apartheid government in 1977,” the minister’s spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo said.

Khumalo said this was one of the ways the department was recognising Madikizela-Mandela's contribution ahead of Women’s Day.

“This theme is aimed at promoting women’s equality and sustaining the fight against gender-based violence and femicide. It is pivotal that our geographical names reflect the history of such icons.

