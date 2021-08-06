Zuma ready to spit the truth, says JZ Foundation ahead of corruption case

Former President Jacob Zuma's arms deal trial is set down for three days from Tuesday in the Pietermaritzburg High Court and he will be there in person.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Friday said there would be no delay in the arms deal court case, which is expected to be heard next week, despite the former president being hospitalised for a medical observation in the morning.

The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that Zuma was granted permission to receive medical assistance at a facility outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he is serving his 15 months jail term. He was found guilty by the Constitutional Court after he refused to cooperate with the state capture commission of inquiry, which he set up during his tenure as predisent.

The foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the former president was in a good mental space and ready to take the stand when it would be his turn to give his version of events.

“The time has come for President Zuma to let rip [the truth]; on Tuesday or Wednesday whatever the time, when he gets to take the stand, I think South Africa must stand and listen. He is about to unleash, he is about to ensure that he tells the truth as he knows it.”

However, Zuma is still at an undisclosed hospital for a scheduled check-up and it’s not yet clear how long this will take.

But Manyi is convinced it won't have any impact on his court case next week.

“We’re all hopeful that after the medical check-up, there’ll be nothing untoward. But I can tell you know that President Zuma’s state of mind now is to be in court.”

Zuma is facing corruption charges along with French arms company Thales.

