‘Thank you for your prayers’: Connie Ferguson thanks SA for support

A memorial service in honour of her husband, actor and producer Shona Ferguson was held on Friday in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Actor Connie Ferguson has thanked the public for their support during her family's time of grief.

He died of COVID-19 complications last week.

Connie said: “I thank you all for the words of prayer and comfort, my family and I draw strength from that and I will appeal that you continue doing that for us because the road ahead will not be easy. But with God on our side, who can be against us?”

