Suspension of HPCSA CEO David Motau was necessary, says Health Dept

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)'s CEO and registrar, David Motau, has been suspended after the department received a notice of his arrest.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Ministry said that the precautionary suspension of the Health Professions Council of South Africa's CEO and registrar was necessary because of the seriousness of the allegations against him.

David Motau has been suspended after the department received a notice of his arrest.

His arrest stems from allegations of fraud and corruption during his tenure as the head of the Free State Department of Health.

Motau appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court this week, alongside 11 other accused who face over 300 charges.

The matter has been postponed to next month for a High Court date.

