Somizi accuses Mohale of defamation, denies abuse claims & steps away from Idols

Somizi Mhlongo had remained mum on the allegations by Mohale Motaung until he posted a statement on his Instagram account on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - TV and radio presenter Somizi Mhlongo has broken his silence days after an explosive media report detailed serious abuse and cheating allegations from his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.

Sunday World on Sunday reported that it had gotten a hold of recording s of Motaung speaking to Legend Manqele, owner of the production house behind the pair's reality shows, which aired on DStv's Mzansi Magic channel.

In the recordings, which have now been released by the paper and are said to have been for a new edition of one of the reality shows, Motaung alleged that Mhlongo broke his ribs, almost knocked out his teeth and once threatened to stab both of them.

He added that Mhlongo has in the past brought in strangers to be part of their sex life, without Motaung's prior consent.

Mhlongo had remained mum on the allegations until he posted a statement on his Instagram account on Friday morning.

In the statement, he denies abusing Motaung but admits to one alleged altercation during which both of them hurt each other.

Mhlongo refused to delve into the allegations relating to their sex life, saying this was a matter he wished to keep private.

He added that he would be dealing with the allegations legally while the couple finalises their divorce.

Meanwhile, Mhlongo has taken a step back from two of his biggest gigs.

Metro FM and MultiChoice released statements respectively, saying they had come to an agreement with Mhlongo regarding his work with them.

He is said to have asked for time off from his radio show at Metro FM, while he will no longer be making live appearances for the 17th season of Idols, which is currently airing on Mzansi Magic.

Mhlongo will continue to appear in pre-recorded episodes of the talent search show until the end of August.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.