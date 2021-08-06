SAHRC to launch national investigative hearing into July riots

In a statement, the Chapter 9 institution said that it was necessary in terms of its mandate to probe and take the steps to secure appropriate redress to prevent a repeat scenario.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has announced that it will launch a national investigative hearing into last month's unrest that hit parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The commission said that it hosted an imbizo shortly after the violence and looting to consult with the public as part of its efforts to understand and respond to the impact on human rights arising from the anarchy.

More than 300 people were killed, shops were looted and warehouses were torched during the criminal rampage that was allowed to play out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

In a statement, the Chapter 9 institution said that it was necessary in terms of its mandate to probe and take the steps to secure appropriate redress to prevent a repeat scenario.

