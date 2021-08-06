SA sees 458 more COVID deaths as death toll climbs to 73,873

The NICD said that the rolling seven-day average of new cases was on the rise again.

JOHANNESBURG - The country continues to feel the devastating burden of the COVID-19 third wave, with 458 more deaths recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, these fatalities have pushed our death toll since the start of the pandemic to 73,873.

This brings into sharp focus the urgency with which government has to accelerate its vaccination programme as South Africa's total number of coronavirus cases is also fast approaching the 2.5 million mark.