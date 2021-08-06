SA's supply of COVID vaccines has stabilised, says new Health Minister Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla and a panel of experts updated the country on the country's mass COVID-19 immunisation programme, as well as measures geared at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has assured South Africans that there were enough vaccine stocks in the country.

Phaahla and a panel of experts updated the country on the country's mass COVID-19 immunisation programme, as well as measures geared at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The newly appointed Health Minister said that over eight million vaccine shots had been administered so far.

"We are very pleased that we are approaching 250,000 and hopefully, very soon, reaching the target set by the president of 300,000 vaccinations per day."

Phaahla said that the vaccination programme could be expanded sufficiently to reach more people.

"When the month of August ends, we will have received 20 million doses of vaccines, so the supply of vaccines has stabilised and for the remainder of the year we expect another 21 million doses of vaccines."

