SA researchers provide first evidence J&J jab is effective against Delta variant

Professor Glenda Gray said that the single-shot jab provided protection of between 91% to 95% against death.

CAPE TOWN - South African researchers have provided the world's first evidence to prove that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was effective against the Delta variant.

The jab is part of the country's coronavirus inoculation arsenal.

The Health Department said that more than 491,000 J&J vaccine doses had been administered to healthcare workers in the country.



Sisonke study researchers have given data on the protection that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine provides.

The data was collected 28 days after healthcare workers had been immunised.

Professor Glenda Gray said that the single-shot jab provided protection of between 91% to 95% against death.

"When breakthrough infections occurred they happened to be very mild, around 96% of breakthrough infections in healthcare workers and in terms of severe [infections] and death, these have been less than 0.05%, both death and ICU admission."

Gray said that the vaccine was safe and was continuously being monitored for any adverse events.

"Protection is good against both the beta and delta variant - about 67% protection when beta dominates and about 71% protection when delta dominates and this is a very important message that protection is good and probably better against the delta variant when compared to the beta variant."

Researchers said that they would keep analysing the findings of the Sisonke study for up to two years to see how durable and effective the vaccine is over time.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.