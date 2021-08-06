Ramaphosa’s new configured Cabinet ministers officially sworn in

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo officiated the process a short on Friday afternoon at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's newly configured Cabinet ministers have been officially sworn in.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo officiated the process on Friday afternoon at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was the first to take the oath: “I, Enoch Godongwana, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South and will obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other law of the Republic.”

Ramaphosa announced the changes to his Cabinet on Thursday night.

