Ramaphosa likely to face criticism for not going far enough with reshuffle

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will no doubt be criticised for not going far enough with his first Cabinet reshuffle since he was elected.

But he was unlikely to overturn his entire Cabinet at a time when the country is in crisis.

He would also have been mindful about making enemies ahead of the run-up to the African National Congress (ANC)’s party congress next December when he is expected to push for a second term.

Ramaphosa had to replace the late Minister In The Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, his compromised Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize who’s resigned and replace his Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

He also had to shake up the security cluster, all of which he achieved with his announcement Thursday night.

Cyril Ramaphosa might take flak for recycling members of his executive and not injecting enough new blood but he managed to dislodge his ineffectual Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula – one of the longest-serving ministers in Cabinet - and replace her with an inspired choice: the no-nonsense National Assembly Speaker, Thandi Modise.

This means a new speaker will have to be elected, with rumours running rife that Mapisa-Nqakula may be earmarked for the job.

Ramaphosa kept Police Minister Bheki Cele because he is a key ally when it comes to Kwazulu-Natal: he is now the senior minister in the security cluster.

Collapsing State Security into the Presidency and bringing in former minister Sydney Mufamadi as security advisor will effect more control but could prove controversial, raising questions over who the State Security Agency will report to.

Splitting Water and Sanitation from Human Settlements makes sense due to the challenges that new Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu will now face.

The energetic Mmamoloko Kubayi takes over Human Settlements, while former minister Lindiwe Sisulu is shunted to Tourism - a tiny department with a budget to match.

Ramaphosa promised a leaner executive when he came in, but it’s just expanded. South Africans can but hope it is fit for purpose.

