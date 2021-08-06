New Health Minister Phaahla set hit ground running with COVID briefing on Friday
A medical doctor by profession, he has also served as deputy Health Minister for seven years.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, will hit the ground running, as he is expected to address the weekly COVID-19 media update on Friday.
Phaahla replaces Zweli Mkhize, who resigned at the eleventh hour after he was implicated in the R150 million Digital Vibes scandal.
Seen as quiet, reserved and usually operating behind the scenes, Phaahla is now thrust into the spotlight to direct the country's response to COVID-19.
Ramaphosa chose a steady hand with extensive experience - Phaahla was Limpopo's first Health and Social Development MEC post-apartheid.
His biggest challenge is accelerating the vaccination programme ahead of a looming fourth wave.
He also has to stabilise the deparment and clean up in the aftermath of a corruption scandal that has not only implicated his predecessor but other senior officials.
