Modise’s Cabinet appointment a loss to Parly, some opposition parties say

Thandi Modise replaces Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who come under fire following recent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

CAPE TOWN - The appointment of former National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to Cabinet is Parliament’s loss and the Department of Defence’s gain.

That's how some opposition parties feel about the Modise’s addition to the president's new-look Cabinet.

Modise replaces Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who come under fire following recent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

GRAPHIC: The ins and outs of Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle

No stranger to defence-related matters, Modise left the country in 1976 to join the African National Congress (ANC) and was later transferred to Angola where she received military training.

At least one opposition party said that Modise’s departure would be a loss to the National Assembly.

IFP chief whip Narend Singh described Modise as formidable: “It’s going to be a great loss to Parliament. So, while the executive gains, Parliament is going to lose because she has been a formidable Speaker, one who enjoyed the respect of all political parties across the line.”

Acting ANC caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota said that the search for a new Speaker was under way.

