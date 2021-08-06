Krugersdorp pupil manhandled by police was 'arrested for not wearing mask'

A disturbing video emerged on social media on Thursday showing the distressed young woman screaming for help while being dragged into an unmarked police car by two officers in the West Rand.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education on Friday said the 18-year-old school pupil who was manhandled by a police officer in Krugersdorp was arrested for not wearing a mask.

Police have since identified the officers who were on patrol duty and have launched an investigation.

The department's Steve Mabona said the pupil allegedly refused to comply with officers: “The learners were walking without wearing their masks and the police stopped them. Unfortunately, one learner did not comply with the police. She was then apprehended and taken to the nearest police station.”

