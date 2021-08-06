Judgment reserved in bid to put Mango on business rescue

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), the Mango Pilots’ Association and the South African Cabin Crew Association presented their arguments to the court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Judgment has been reserved in an application to put Mango Airlines on business rescue.

Mango was forced to indefinitely suspend its flights due to outstanding payments.

Mango’s problems have long been in the making even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed the airline closer to breaking point.

Its situation is so bad that it hasn’t paid its 754 workers full salaries for nearly a year.

Numsa told the court the airline and its liquidation creditor supported the idea of a business rescue process.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “One of the positive things that came out is that the liquidation has been withdrawn.”

Judgment has been reserved, with a ruling expected next week.

